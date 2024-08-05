Georgetown PD Looking for Missing 13 Year Old Girl

Georgetown Police are looking for a 13 year old runaway. Police say Helen Avila Cahuec was last seen Sunday around 8pm on North Race Street in the area of the Smart Laundromat. Helen is 5′ 1” and about 105 pounds with long, straight black hair and was wearing a black shirt and black jeans and was with another Hispanic juvenile teen.

Police say she was making statements when she was last seen that lead officers to be concerned for her well-being.

If you know where Helen is – contact 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

.