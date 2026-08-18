Georgetown PD Warn of Email Scam
Georgetown officials have received reports from current or previous applicants who have been contacted by email by someone fraudulently claiming to be Brian Olszak – or someone else representing the Town, the Planning Commission or Community Development Department. This person is requesting payment for the receipt or review of development applications or other Town services.
Police say the emails/PDF invoices appear relatively sophisticated, but payment is requested by wire transfer and uses an email address that is not an official Georgetown email address that is not an official Georgetown email domain. The Town of Georgetown will NEVER request payment for any services via wire transfer – and does not accept wire transfer for payment of any kind.