Georgetown PD Warn of Email Scam

Georgetown officials have received reports from current or previous applicants who have been contacted by email by someone fraudulently claiming to be Brian Olszak – or someone else representing the Town, the Planning Commission or Community Development Department. This person is requesting payment for the receipt or review of development applications or other Town services.

Police say the emails/PDF invoices appear relatively sophisticated, but payment is requested by wire transfer and uses an email address that is not an official Georgetown email address that is not an official Georgetown email domain. The Town of Georgetown will NEVER request payment for any services via wire transfer – and does not accept wire transfer for payment of any kind.

Invoices will be itemized for specific costs incurred and generally are mailed via USPS, with invoices emailed occasionally upon request or in response to other email correspondence. If you have a question about an invoice, do not hesitate to call the Town Offices.