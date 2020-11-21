Georgetown Planning Alternate Parade & House Decorating Contest

Georgetown’s official Christmas parade has been canceled however an alternative is being planned to Light up Georgetown for the Holidays – a drive by reverse parade on the Circle – Georgetown’s Topsy Turvy Covid Christmas – set for December 15th. They are also looking for families to decorate their homes – and sign up for a Holiday House Decorating Contest – and for downtown businesses to light up their storefronts. If you’d like to enter the reverse parade – or sign up for the decorating contest – Contact the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce by December 4th. Email Director@georgetowncoc.com or call 856-1544

