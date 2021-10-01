Georgetown Police & DSP EOD Unit Investigating Possible Explosive Device Found at Georgetown Construction Site

The State Fire Marshal is investigating an object that was found on a construction site in the 22000 block of Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown. Emergency personnel were called around 9am when the object was found on a vehicle at the site. Georgetown Police and the State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived, secured the area and rendered the object safe. The parts of the device are being analyzed to determine if the object was a functional explosive device. Anyone with information – contact the State Fire Marshal’s office in Georgetown – 302-856-5600 or fire.marshal@delaware.gov.