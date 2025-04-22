Georgetown Police Investigating Deadly Early Morning Crash on Route 113

Georgetown Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred just before 5am Tuesday. Police say a truck was northbound on Route 113 north of West North Street when a 38 year old Georgetown man entered the northbound lane – into the path of the truck. The truck struck the pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 62 year old Lewes man was not injured.

The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact them at 302-856-6613 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.