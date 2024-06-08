Georgetown Public Library Goes Solar!

Image courtesy Georgetown Public Library

The Georgetown Public Library has gone solar! Over 200 solar panels have been installed on the library’s roof and will significantly reduce the building’s carbon footprint while providing clean and renewable energy to power its operations. The Georgetown Library is an early adopter for solar power at libraries in the First State. It’s expected that the solar panels will cover over 50% of the library’s electricity usage – allowing them to focus their budget on things that matter most to the library’s mission.