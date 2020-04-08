Georgetown rolls out red lighting to honor healthcare workers in COVID-19 fight

The Circle in Georgetown is joining the Empire State Building and other landmarks, businesses, and homes around the world to honor healthcare workers fighting to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Town, along with other government buildings and businesses located on The Circle, will be awash in red lights each night for the foreseeable future as a sign of solidarity, hope, and appreciation for the tens of thousands of medics, nurses, doctors and other health care professionals giving it their all in the fight against COVID-19.

Georgetown joins a growing list of locales that have adopted the use of red lighting as a way to say ‘thank you’ to the health care community for their immeasurable efforts and sacrifices to save lives from the virus that has gripped the globe, including right here in Sussex County, Delaware.

“Our health care workers are the last line of defense in this fight, and we, as a community, should do whatever we can to support these brave men and women, whether that’s donating PPE or simply turning on a red light,” Georgetown Mayor Bill West said. “I ask everyone, citizens and businesses owners, to join us in showing our doctors, nurses, first-responders and other health care workers how much we truly appreciate them. Roll out the red light to symbolize your love and support. Only together will we get through this.”

The Circle is a frequent focal point throughout the year for awareness ‘lighting’ campaigns, including Autism, child abuse prevention, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, heart health, fallen firefighters, law enforcement and veterans.

Red lights for health care workers will be visible each night, from sunset to sunrise, until further notice.