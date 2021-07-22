Georgetown To Host 1st National Night Out In Aug.

Georgetown will host its first National Night Out event in August.

Georgetown Police and Georgetown CommUNITY, a local coalition, are sponsoring the event, which for years has helped cities and towns across the nation develop relationships with their local police. Georgetown’s National Night Out Cookout will take place Tuesday August 3rd between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Richard Allen School, 316 South Railroad Avenue. Free food will be available, and local police and rescue personnel will be on hand, with some of their equipment, to explain how they serve the Georgetown community.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement,” National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin said. “When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

National Night Out nationally is coordinated by the National Association of Town Watch.