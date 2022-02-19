Georgetown Traffic Stop Ends in Arrests for DUI, Drugs & a Weapon

A Delaware State Trooper on patrol in Georgetown early Saturday morning spotted a red Toyota with expired registration. The trooper stopped the car and contacted the 21 year old driver and 17 year old passenger and smelled alcohol coming from inside the car. A DUI investigation was started when the trooper spotted the passenger discarding marijuana outside the vehicle. Troopers recovered over 4 grams of marijuana and arrested the 17 year old passenger, who was also found in possession of a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number.

The 17 year old from Georgetown is charged with weapons and drug charges and is at the Stevenson House in default of an over $30,000 secured bond.

The driver was charged with DUI and multiple traffic violations.