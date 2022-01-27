Georgetown Vigil Will Honor 2 Men Who Became Murder Victims

The men who became victims of a double homicide in Georgetown will be remembered at a community vigil in Georgetown.

As the search for suspects in the shooting deaths of Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez and Honorio Velasquez continues, the community will come together tonight for a vigil at The Circle in Georgetown starting at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Thursday Jan. 27th.

State Representative Ruth Briggs King, State Senator Brian Pettyjohn and Georgetown Mayor Bill West are sponsoring the vigil to offer condolences to the victims’ families and the local community.

State Police have been searching for two possible suspects in the shooting at El Nopalito Restaurant on Route 113, and are seeking information on a gray pickup truck that was seen leaving the scene last Saturday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.