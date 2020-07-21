Georgetown Voters Approve Water Infrastructure Loan

Voters in Georgetown Monday approved a proposal for the town to borrow up to $1.2-million to pay for water infrastructure improvements.

It would be a 100-percent forgivable loan, meaning the town would be on the hook for up to $13,000 interest.

A new water main and sewer line would be installed in the Market Street and Bedford Street area of Georgetown.

Mayor Bill West told the Delaware State News the goal is to have the water upgrade and associated street resurfacing done well before Return Day in November of this year.