Georgetown Water Issue Monday Night – a Computer Issue

Georgetown residents town-wide were without water for a few hours Monday night after an internet switch for the SCADA system at the King Street water plant failed. Residents experiencing a lack of water or water pressure began calling around 7:30pm and Mayor Bill West kept residents updated about the water issue as best he could on social media. Town manager Gene Dvornick tells the Talk of Delmarva that by 8:30 the water was turned back on manually, but pressure was still low. By 10pm water service was fully restored.

Town officials will meet with SCADA today to do a post mortem on the issue to find out just what happened.