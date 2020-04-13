Georgetown woman arrested, charged with assaulting officer

29-year-old Erica Davis, of Georgetown, DE – Georgetown Police Dept.

A Georgetown woman has been arrested for Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Terroristic Threatening, and other related charges.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, the incident occurred around 7 p.m., Saturday as officers were called to Dunbarton Oaks Apartment complex for a domestic-related complaint.

Officers arrived and made contact with a 39-year-old victim who said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Erica Davis, had assaulted her.

When officers made contact with Davis, police say she threw an alcoholic beverage that struck an officer on the leg.

Davis again tried to assault the victim, according to police, at which time officers took her into custody.

While in custody, Davis continuously spit towards officers, police said. She was transported to Georgetown Police Department for processing and arraignment.

Davis was charged with Assault 2nd degree, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Terroristic Threatening, Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer, and Criminal Trespassing. She was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $23,100 secured bond.