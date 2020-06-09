Georgetown Woman Arrested For Aggravated Menacing At Harrington Motel

A Georgetown woman is charged with pointing a handgun at someone in the parking lot of a Harrington motel.

Harrington Police say 39-year-old Stacey Coleman approached a vehicle, pointed the weapon, then returned to a room at the Quality Inn Monday.

Police took her into custody without incident.

Coleman is charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, possession of a weapon while under the influence and disorderly conduct. She has been committed to SCI.