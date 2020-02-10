Georgetown woman arrested on drug charges following police chase

57-year-old Mary Stroud, of Georgetown, DE – Georgetown Police Dept.

A Georgetown woman was arrested on drug charges following a chase with police in Georgetown.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, around 3:30 p.m., Sunday officers witnessed a vehicle on North Bedford Street that was flagged for suspended insurance.

Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 57-year-old Mary Stroud, of Georgetown, who reportedly refused to get out of the car and drove away.

A chase ensued and Stroud continued to flee, traveling above the posted speed limit and violating multiple traffic laws, according to police.

The chase stopped in the parking lot of Redner’s Supermarket in Georgetown where Stroud was taken into custody without further incident.

During a search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of crack cocaine was located.

Stroud was arrested for Resisting Arrest, Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Aggressive Driving and numerous other traffic violations. She was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of a total of $7,000 secured bond.