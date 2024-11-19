Georgetown Woman Charged after Employee Theft Discovered

A Georgetown woman has been arrested for theft of prescription medications over a 5-month period. Delaware State Police arrested 59 year old Deanna Chambers after a reported theft from the Harris Teeter near Selbyville. The store’s Asset Protection concluded an internal investigation where they discovered that an employee stole several hundred tramadol pills between July and November of this year. Chambers was arrested at her home last Friday.

Chamber is charged with the following:

Acquire or Attempt to Acquire or Obtain Possession of a Controlled Substance by Theft (Felony)

Theft Under $1,500

Chambers was taken to Troop 4, and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $4000 unsecured bond.