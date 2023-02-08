UPDATED: Georgetown Woman Dies from Injuries after Struck by Vehicle in Long Neck-area Parking Lot

UPDATED – 02/08/23 – The Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on February 3 in the parking lot of the Back Bay Shopping center as 62 year old Karen Shiles of Georgetown.

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Back Bay Shopping Center at Bay Farm Road has died from her injuries. Delaware State Police a Jeep Wrangler stopped at a stop sign in the parking lot but started moving forward as a 62 year old Georgetown woman began to walk. The woman was struck at a very low speed, but fell to the ground and was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. She died Sunday evening from her injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 60 year old Millsboro woman was not injured.