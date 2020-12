A Georgetown woman is dead after a single vehicle crash around 10:30 Saturday night on Route 113 near Ellendale.  Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say the BMW was northbound on the highway in the area of East Robbins Road when the car went off the roadway and into a tree.  Police say the 27 year old victim was properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.  Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.