A 65-year-old Georgia man has been convicted in Wicomico County for a child sexual assault committed over 40 years ago. Following a three-day trial, a jury found Paul Weeks guilty of third-degree sexual offense for assaulting a neighbor under the age of 13 between 1982 and 1985. The survivor reported the abuse last year, and investigators uncovered 2020 messages in which Weeks apologized and admitted to the crime. Weeks remains in custody pending sentencing.