Georgia Man Sentenced for Ocean City Rape

WAYNE WHITE / Image courtesy Worcester County State’s Attorney

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of 2nd degree rape. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley suspended all but 10 years of incarceration and placed 46 year old Wayne White of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia on 3 years of supervised probation upon release. White must also submit a DNA sample and register as a Tier III lifetime sex offender on his release.

The charges arose as a result of police being dispatched to an Ocean City condominium unit on December 3, 2021. Officer Woods and Officer Stevens of the Ocean City Police Department responded to investigate a domestic assault. Upon arrival, they observed a female victim with blood covering her mouth and chin area and staining her sweatshirt. Investigation revealed the victim had been assaulted and then raped, and she identified Wayne White as her attacker. Officers were able to quickly locate and arrest White as the forensic services unit processed the crime scene and collected evidence.