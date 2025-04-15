Giordano Unveils Proposed FY 2026 Wicomico County Budget with Tax Relief

Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano has unveiled her proposed FY 2026 budget – which features over a $3-million reduction in property tax rates. The proposed tax rate of $0.80 per $100 of assessed value is down from last year’s rate of $0.84. This would bring tax relief to Wicomico County residents and businesses.

The proposed budget would also fully fund the Board of Education’s requested $55-million appropriation, provides raises for all county staff and provides substantial investment in economic development, public safety, park and recreation upgrades and more.

The proposed budget has been submitted to the Wicomico County Council for review, public hearings and final approval in coming weeks.

Additional information from the Wicomico County Executive:

This budget also navigates significant financial challenges stemming from reduced state support.

“We are proud to deliver a fiscally responsible budget that not only lowers the tax burden on our citizens, but also makes key investments in our future,” said County Executive Giordano. “This proposal reflects our commitment to supporting education, enhancing public services, and improving the quality of life for everyone in Wicomico County — even in the face of tightened financial constraints at the state level.”

Giordano emphasized that this budget was also made possible through the strong working relationships her administration has cultivated at both the federal and state levels — relationships that transcend political affiliation and put the needs of Wicomico County first.

Despite these fiscal pressures, the County Executive’s budget fully funds the Board of

Education’s requested $55 million appropriation, ensuring that local schools have the necessary resources to support students and families across the county.

The budget also provides raises for all county staff, recognizing the dedication and hard work of public employees who deliver essential services throughout the community.

Other key highlights include substantial investments in economic development, infrastructure improvements, public safety, park and recreation upgrades, and community development initiatives — all achieved without sacrificing the county’s financial stability.

“We’ve worked hard to present a balanced, forward-looking budget that reflects the priorities of our residents,” Giordano added. “I’m confident this budget positions Wicomico County for a stronger, more prosperous future, even in the face of fiscal headwinds.”