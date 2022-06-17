Girl Critically Injured in Millsboro Boat Crash

One girl was critically injured and at least one other child was injured last night after a boat struck a dock in the Millsboro area.

It was reported around 5:15 p.m. at the end of Warwick Road which is off the Indian River Bay.

Five fire companies, Trooper 2, the Coast Guard and DNREC marine police responded. One report indicated that five children were involved when the boat struck the dock and sank.

A Good Samaritan vessel also came to the rescue.

Trooper 2 landed at the Indian River powerplant to fly an approximately 12-year-old girl to a trauma center with critical injuries. Also, a 15-year-old girl was taken by ground to a hospital with less serious injuries.