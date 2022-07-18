Girl Goes Missing While Swimming Off Deep Point, Md.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a ten-year-old girl who went missing in waters near Deep Point, Maryland Sunday evening.

Saint Mary’s County dispatch notified watchstanders that two family members were swimming together and lost sight of one another. A Good Samaritan managed to rescue one swimmer and brought her to shore.

The missing swimmer was last seen wearing a white shirt and sweatpants.

Air Station Atlantic City dispatched a helicopter air crew, and a 45-foot vessel was also involved in the search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525.

According to the Coast Guard:

Also assisting with search efforts are: