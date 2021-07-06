Update: Girl Injured In Hit-and-Run Crash Near Harbeson

(updated story Wednesday morning)

Delaware State Police have located the driver of a flatbed truck who was involved in a hit-and-run accident with an ATV Monday.

The truck driver tried to avoid hitting an ATV that was being ridden by three girls as they pulled onto Shingle Point Road from a driveway. A 12-year-old girl landed on the asphalt and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

State Police said the driver, who stopped to check on the girls but drove away, is a 44-year-old Georgetown man. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

(original story)

Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left an 12-year-old girl injured.

The girl was on an ATV with two other juveniles that drove onto Shingle Point Road near Harbeson from a private driveway at about 11:00 a.m. Monday. The driver of a flatbed truck towing a trailer tried to avoid a crash but struck the back of the ATV , throwing a rear passenger to the asphalt.

According to State Police, the driver stopped to check on the occupants, but left the scene heading south and may have turned right onto Briarwood Road. The girl was flown to a hospital and admitted in critical condition.

State Police are looking for the driver of a white truck with a black flatbed trailer with wooden sides. It was driven by a male described as white and heavyset. He was wearing a red shirt at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.