Girl Struck on Coastal Highway in Dewey

A 17-year-old girl was struck on Coastal Highway at Van Dyke Avenue around 6:40 p.m. this past Saturday.

Lt. Clifford Dempsey, DBPD spokesman, says the driver of the blue Hyundai had stopped for the girl who was in the crosswalk. But that car was rear-ended by the SUV that pushed the Hyundai into the teen.

She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver who caused the accident was cited, Lt. Dempsey said.

Dewey Beach hired additional officers from Milford, Milton, Selbyville, Ocean View, Newport and Frankford to help patrol the town this past holiday weekend.