Girl Vacationing In OC Bitten(?) In Water

A 12-year-old Pennsylvania girl suffered numerous cuts to her leg requiring 42 stitches at the 119th Street Beach in Ocean City earlier this week.

The girl told a Scranton television station that as a wave came in Monday, she felt something strike her shins and rushed out of the water to discover that she was bleeding extensively. The girl was treated at Atlantic General Hospital.

The family said they were grateful for the response of lifeguards, an EMT and a nurse who assisted. They also said the emergency room doctor told them that the girls’ injuries resembled a shark bite.

The beach patrol was attempting to determine whether the girl’s injuries were caused by a shark bite or some other creature of the sea.