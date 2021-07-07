Girl with Bike Critically Injured on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach

Updated story, news release from Delaware State Police:

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a collision between a vehicle and two juveniles on bicycles that occurred Tuesday night in Dewey Beach.

On July 6, 2021, at approximately 9:43 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to Coastal Highway southbound in the area of St. Louis Street for a collision between a 2010 Ford Explorer and two juvenile bicyclists. The preliminary investigation has revealed the bicyclists attempted to cross the roadway and traveled into the path of the Ford Explorer. The vehicle was unable to avoid the collision and the bicyclists were struck within the left travel lane of Coastal Highway.

The 13-year-old female bicyclist from Wilmington was not wearing a helmet and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The 14-year-old female bicyclist from Hockessin was not wearing a helmet and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The 70-year-old operator from Bethany Beach was uninjured.

The collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Any witness to this collision should contact Sgt. Nick DeMalto by calling (302) 703-3269.

Coastal Highway in the area of the collision was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .

Original story:

A teenage girl with a bike was critically injured on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach Tuesday night. The crash happened in the southbound lanes between Saint Louis and Houston streets around 9:44 p.m. The driver of the striking vehicle, a Ford Explorer, remained at the scene with the vehicle.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Trooper 2 landed at the Rehoboth Elementary School to fly her to a trauma center but she was ultimately taken by ambulance when she became unstable. A second girl was also injured but declined to take an ambulance to the hospital.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

According to one bystander, the victim was one of three girls with bikes who were on Coastal Highway at or near the crosswalk which features one of the new rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFB) traffic signals.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

This crash is currently under investigation. Please check later for updates.