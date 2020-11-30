‘Giving Tuesday’ May Bring Out The Scams

After Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday.



It’s become a major day of philanthropic pledges to help non-profits, arts and cultural organizations and other community initiatives and causes. However, donors should be vigilant and make wise choices, according to Maryland Attorney Brian Frosch and Secretary of State John Wobensmith.

“During the holiday season, scam artists abound,” Wobensmith said. “They steal hard-earned cash from unsuspecting donors. We urge donors to be on the alert for scam artists who may use the convergence of the pandemic and the holiday season as an opportunity to fleece you from your hard-earned cash.”



The push for contributions may be especially hard this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Emergencies such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic often bring out the best in people, with neighbors helping neighbors,” Frosh said. “Unfortunately, these uncertain times also can bring out the worst in people, particularly those seeking to profit from the misfortune of others. I strongly urge Marylanders to research a charity before donating, and avoid any charity or fundraiser that does not provide information on how donations are used.”



CharityNavitator.org has ratings, reviews and lists of complaints about thousands of organizations. The Maryland Secretary of State also has a registry of charities, their programs and their finances.