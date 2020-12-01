GoFundMe Campaign Assists Family of DNG Soldier Who Died Helping Another Motorist

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to cover costs and expenses faced by the family of a Delaware Army National Guard soldier who was stuck and killed by a vehicle as she stopped to help another motorist in distress on I-95.



Corporal Erin Sasse was 25 years old, married, and had three children. She was on her way to deliver Thanksgiving meals at the time of the incident last Wednesday night.



Another person who stopped at the scene was also struck and killed.



Proceeds raised through the Go Fund Me campaign would cover funeral costs and other family expenses.