GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for 60-Year-Old Marydel Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 3 has issued a Gold Alert for 60-year-old Pamela Wallace of Marydel, Delaware. She was last seen on November 7th, 2023 and reported missing on February 22nd. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as a white woman, about 5’4” tall, and weighing approximately 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Her clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information regarding Pamela’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling (302) 697-4454 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

