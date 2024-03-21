GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Elderly Man from Magnolia

Delaware State Police Troop 3 has issued a Gold Alert for 85-year-old Miguel Salaberrios of Magnolia. He was last seen at his home on March 15th. Attempts to contact or locate him since that date have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Miguel is described as a black man about 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 222 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. His clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information on where Miguel is should contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling (302) 697-4454 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

