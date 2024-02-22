GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Georgetown Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 has issued a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Blane Gray of Georgetown, Delaware. He was last seen at his home earlier this morning on February 22nd. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Blane has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket and sweatpants. Anyone with information on where Gray is should contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling (302) 856-5850 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

