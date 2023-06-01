GOLD ALERT: Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milford Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 37-year-old Robert Burns of Milford. Burns suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Burns is described as a white man, 6’0″, and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Burns was last seen in the area of Bayhealth Kent Campus on 640 South State Street in Dover, DE. At the time, he was wearing all black clothing. If you have any information on Burns’ whereabouts, please call 302-736-7111.