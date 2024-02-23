GOLD ALERT: DSP Issue Gold Alert for 44-year-Old Lincoln Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 7 has issued a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Karrie Sitzer of Lincoln. She was last seen at her home yesterday, February 22nd. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as a white woman about 5’0” tall, and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. No clothing description is available. Anyone with information regarding Karrie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling (302) 644-5020 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

