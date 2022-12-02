GOLD ALERT: For Missing Lewes Man

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing Lewes man. Police say 22 year old Bryan Suria-Vasquez was last seen Thursday in the Bethany Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Suria-Vasquez is Hispanic, about 5′ 6” and 197 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweater, black pants and black shoes.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.