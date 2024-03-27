Gold Alert Issued By Dover Police for Missing Clayton Woman

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Jennifer Yingling of Clayton. Yingling suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Yingling is described as a white woman, who is 5’4″ and 140 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Yingling was last seen in the 800 block of North DuPont Highway Dover, DE. At the time, she was wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt with blue jeans and was operating a gray 2018 Jeep Compass, Delaware registration PC51710. Anyone with information on Yingling’s whereabouts should call Dover Police at 302-736-7111.

Jennifer Yingling