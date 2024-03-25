Gold Alert Issued for 12 Year Old Millsboro Boy

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing 12 year old. Delaware State Police say Dimas Biceno of Millsboro was last seen at his home Monday. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety.

Biceno is white, about 5′ 6” and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray Gap brand zip-up hoodie, jeans and black Crocs.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

