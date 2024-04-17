Gold Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old Dover Girl

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 15-year-old Nevaeh Nash of Dover. Nevaeh was last seen on April 16th. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful. There is a concern for her safety and well-being. Nevaeh is described as a black girl, approximately 5’10” tall, and weighing about 190 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair. She was last seen wearing overgarments. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Nevaeh Nash’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.