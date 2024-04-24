Gold Alert Issued for 30-Year-Old Dover Man

Delaware State Police Troop 9 has issued a Gold Alert for 30-year-old David Allen of Dover. He left his residence on April 22, 2024, and has not returned. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. David is described as a white man, approximately 6’3” tall, weighing about 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. His clothing description is unknown. David is driving a blue 2008 Dodge Caliber bearing Delaware registration 36698.

Anyone with information regarding David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 9 by calling (302) 378-5749 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.