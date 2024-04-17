Gold Alert Issued for 60-Year-Old Millsboro Man

Delaware State Police Troop 7 has issued a Gold Alert for 60-year-old Michael Brittingham of Millsboro. He was last seen on April 12th and has not returned. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Michael is described as a black man, about 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white hoodie. Anyone with information regarding Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling (302) 644-5020 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

