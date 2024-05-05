Gold Alert Issued for Dover Man

A Gold Alert has been issued for a 41 year old Dover man. Delaware State Police say Joseph Skowronski was last seen Saturday in the area of the Rodney Village Shopping Center in Dover. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Skowronski is white, about 6-feet tall and 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.