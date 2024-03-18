UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Dover Mother & Daughters

Image courtesy Dover Police

UPDATED – 03/18/24 – 11pm – Dover Police have canceled the Gold Alert for Tiffany Hughes and her children.They have been located and are safe.

============================

ORIGINAL STORY – A Gold Alert has been issued for a mother and her two children. Family members contacted Dover Police Monday afternoon to report that 38 year old Tiffany Hughes had not been seen or heard from since March 10th. Her two children, 10 year old Phoenix and 3 year old River Hughes, who live with her have also not been seen since the 10th and are believed to be with their mother.

Tiffany Hughes is black, about 5’9 and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She does have a condition that may pose a risk to her health and well-being if not properly monitored and treated.

Both girls are black with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.