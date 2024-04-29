Gold Alert Issued for Dover Teen

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 13 year old Alicia Johnson of Dover. Johnson was last seen on Sunday, April 28 and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and there is concern for her safety.

Johnson is a light-skinned black female, about 5′ 2” and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black Adidas sweatpants, white T-shirt and a jean jacket.

Anyone who knows where Johnson is – contact State Police at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.