Gold Alert Issued for Dover Teen

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Dover teen. Police say 13 year old Kiotti Maldanado was last seen leaving his home on April 12 and attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful. There is concern for his safety.

Maldanado is white, about 5′ 4” tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a gray shirt and was riding a red and black Mongoose bicycle.

If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.