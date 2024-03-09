Gold Alert Issued for Frederica Woman

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for 64 year old Kathryn Cubbage of Frederica. Delaware State Police say Cubbage was last seen at her home on March 3rd and attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful. There is concern for her safety and well-being.

Cubbage is white, about 5-feet tall and 90 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, black winter jacket and slippers.

If you have information on her whereabouts – contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.