Gold Alert Issued for Millsboro Teen

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 15-year-old Madison Dimattia of 34875 Keelson Street in Millsboro. According to Police, Madison got into an argument with her father at her residence in Millsboro in reference to her mother not being allowed at the house to attend family counseling. Madison left her residence at just before 1 a.m. (on 02/26/25). She does not have a cell phone and was marked absent from school today. She is also taking medication for depression. Attempts to locate or contact her have

been unsuccessful. There is a concern for her safety and well-being. Madison is 15 years old (date of birth; March 13, 2009) and is described as a white girl, approximately 5’2” tall, and weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, sweatpants, backpack, and blanket. Her destination is unknown. Anyone with information regarding Madison’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 7 at 302-644-5020.

Additional Information from DSP:

Madison has been entered into CJIS and NCIC as a missing person under report #07-25-012112.