Gold Alert Issued for Millsboro Teen

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for a 16-year-old girl– Navaeh Seney of Millsboro. Seney was last seen early this morning, February 19th at about 5:41 a.m. leaving Dover Behavioral Health, on 725 Horsepond Road Dover, DE. Seney is described as a black girl, 5’5″, and 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. At the time, she was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt. Attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for her safety. If you have any information on Seney’s whereabouts, contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111.