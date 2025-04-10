Gold Alert Issued for Missing 88-Year-Old Dover man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for an 88-year-old man from Dover. Robert Baines was last seen on MacArthur Drive on Wednesday, April 9th at 9:30 p.m. Baines is described as a black man, six feet tall and 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. At the time, he was wearing a maroon jacket with “Omega ” letter in gold stitching with a maroon baseball cap. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for his safety. Anyone with information on Baines’ whereabouts should call 302-736-7111.