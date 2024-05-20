Gold Alert Issued for Missing Bridgeville Teen

Image courtesy DSP

A Gold Alert has been issued for a missing Bridgeville teen. Delaware State Police say 15 year old Alyssa Taylor was last seen earlier on Monday and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful. There is concern for her safety.

Taylor is white, about 5′ 1” tall and 100 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt and long black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.