Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Man

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for 36 year old Brandon Ricks of Dover. Ricks was last seen in the area of Bayhealth Kent Campus and suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

Ricks is black, 5′ 11” and 128 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have knowledge of his whereabouts – call Dover Police at 302-736-7111.

.